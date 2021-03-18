COVID-19 rapid test kits head to Ohio schools, results in the nurse’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio schools districts are beginning to receive 30,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits, which will give students their results in the nurse’s office.

The number of kits received is based on a formula: 10% of the combined population of students and teachers in the school or district.

Delaware, Union and Franklin counties, which serve 259 schools and districts, will receive the kits from Educational Service Center Association (ESC) drop sites. Some school districts will receive kits directly. They are: Columbus, Dublin, Hilliard, Olentangy, South-Western, Westerville, and Worthington.

Hilliard and South-Western shipments will go out Thursday, from the state itself. The remaining districts’ shipments will go out the week of March 22. Schools and school districts across the state should begin receiving the kits the week of March 29.

“We’re using 11 drop sites. … They will push them out to the remaining 40 ESCs, and they are responsible for getting them in the hands of all the school districts in their service territory,” said Craig Burford, Executive Director for the Ohio Educational Service Center Association.

When districts need more kits, those will be sent directly to them in the future.

“Recently, we did the coordination of the vaccination roll out with all of the retail systems and healthcare providers on behalf of the schools,” Burford said.

ESCs were also used to get 12 million masks into the hands of students and staff through four rounds of distribution.