COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio’s prison population

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to Ohio’s prisons continues to rise.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported 3,387 inmates and 358 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

The majority of cases are in those who either work or are incarcerated at Marion Correctional Institution where 2,028 inmates and 169 staff members have received positive results.

According to ODRC spokesperson JoEllen Smith, the large number of cases are the result of “an aggressive and unique approach to testing” in which all inmates and staff are tested. She said most have shown no signs of symptoms.

In reference to Marion Correctional, she said 95 percent of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

NBC4 asked Smith if the demographics at Marion Correctional, Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Franklin Medical Center played a role in the large number of cases at those facilities. In response, she wrote the following:

“Mass testing at the Marion Correctional Institution, Pickaway Correctional Institution and Franklin Medical Center was conducted based on the demographics of those populations. Marion houses a high number of older individuals, many who have pre-existing health conditions. Pickaway houses our long-term care center similar to a nursing home, and Franklin is our state prison medical center.



Smith has told NBC4 that several measures have been taken to protect both inmates and staff. ODRC is also working with law enforcement and the Ohio National Guard to safeguard the facilities.

Shortly before Friday’s figures were released, hundreds of individuals staged a protest calling for the release of 20,000 mostly immunocompromised inmates by the end of May.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said 844 prisoners have been released over the last five weeks. He said he will have updated figures next week.