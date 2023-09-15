COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Country superstar Luke Bryan made his way to central Ohio on Friday as a special guest for the second annual Ohio’s First Lady luncheon.

This was a private fundraising event. Each year, proceeds from the First Lady Fran DeWine’s Charitable Foundation benefits causes she’s passionate about.

Last year, Dolly Parton was the special guest and proceeds from that fundraiser benefitted Imagination Library of Ohio.

This year, proceeds benefit Ohio’s food banks and other nonprofit organizations whose work helps feed hungry families and children across Ohio.

The Ohio First Lady’s Charitable Foundation started in 2021 as a way to raise awareness and financial support for different causes. In some communities, one in five kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

First Lady DeWine says her passion is educating children on where their food comes from and giving children the knowledge and resources to make informed choices about nutrition.

“Isn’t that what we’re called to do, isn’t that what feeding children and feeding families is all about? You know, crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea,” DeWine said.

Luke Bryan started his Farm Tour in 2009, which are concerts that honor America’s farmers for providing us with the access to health and nutrition through its #HerestotheFarmer campaign.

A stop on his farm tour was at The Miller Family Farm today, which is why he stopped by the Emswiler Farm earlier in the day. During his time on the stage with the first lady, Luke Bryan got his own Ohio Fishing License, a glass-blown guitar and sang a couple of his songs.



One of the reasons for his farm tours is to bring the big-city tour to the people. He enjoys getting to know the farmers and watching the community come together.

“Fourteen years later I never would’ve imagined I would have governors and first ladies coming out with their family and declaring here’s to the farmer day so it’s been an amazing brand to watch grow,” Bryan said.

