Councilmember Mitchell J. Brown to retire at end of 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Councilmember Mitchell J. Brown has announced he’s stepping down once his current term ends on December 31, 2021.

A former U.S. Airforce servicemember, Brown has held the city council seat for the past six years, and has served as chair of both the Veteran’s Affairs and Public Safety committees.

“It has been an incredible journey,” Brown said. “My 20 years of service to the City of Columbus, at both City Council and Public Safety, have been humbling, challenging and rewarding.”

According to his biography, Brown was appointed Director of the City of Columbus Department of Public Safety in April 2000, where he oversaw the operation of the Division of Police, Division of Fire, and Division of Support Services.

In a statement, Council President Shannon Hardin called Brown “a living legend in the realm of public service and public safety.”

During his six years on City Council, he mentored me and countless others. His work to help residents age in place with dignity, add resources for veterans, modernize the Division of Fire and increase minority recruitment and guidance on reimagining public safety in the Division of Police will all impact residents’ quality of life for a generation to come. Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin

Brown says he’s a 13-year cancer survivor and is looking forward to spending time with his family.