COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Low-income bus riders in Columbus will soon be eligible for 50% discounted bus fares thanks to the approval of a six-month pilot program Wednesday.

Beginning March 1, the Central Ohio Transit Authority will allow low-income passengers — who can provide proof of enrollment in a low-income assistance program — to purchase bus fares for half-price using the digital payment system, the COTA Board of Trustees said in a news release.

Eligible low-income passengers will join seniors, children, veterans and qualifying disabled customers, who are currently able to receive a 50% discount on bus fares.

“This pilot program is a natural extension of COTA’s new equitable fare structure that seeks to ensure those who greatly rely on COTA mobility services have equal access,” COTA President and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton said. “Our new digital payment system provides the infrastructure to expand access to reduced fares, and this is the latest step to better help our customers who need our services the most.”

Throughout the six months that the pilot program runs, COTA said it will collect and analyze data to provide recommendations to its Board of Trustees “for a finalized low-income fare structure.”

In order for eligible passengers to receive the half-off discount, riders must use COTA’s account-based system to make a fare payment — the discount will not be applied for those paying in cash.

Riders participating in the following countywide public assistance programs are eligible to receive COTA’s discounted fares:

SNAP food assistance

Publicly funded childcare

Ohio Works First cash assistance

Prevention, Retention and Contingency emergency assistance

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Eligible passengers can apply for the discounted fares as soon as March 1 at COTA’s Customer Experience Center in downtown Columbus at 33 N. High St..