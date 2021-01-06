COTA, TWU reach collective bargaining agreement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 208 have reached a collective bargaining agreement they say will “enhance quality of life for employees and mobility options for the community.”

Per the agreement, represented COTA employees will receive a three percent wage increase each year until 2023, and can participate in an Alternative Work Schedule to promote “work-life balance.” The agreement also recognizes Juneteenth — celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery — as a paid holiday.

Other provisions of the agreement include:

Flexibility to allow partnerships with other organizations for new, non-fixed-route service as long as it does not result in elimination of positions or wage reductions for existing employees.

An accelerated wage progression structure for operators.

Permitting COTA to work with other transit providers so customers can better access high capacity transit across the region.

Improving customer service by helping operators to become Certified Travel Ambassadors though a program offered by Experience Columbus.

TWU Local 208 includes COTA operators, vehicle maintenance and facilities maintenance employees.

The contract is effective retroactively from December 28, 2020 through December 27, 2023.