COTA, TWU reach collective bargaining agreement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 208 have reached a collective bargaining agreement they say will “enhance quality of life for employees and mobility options for the community.”
Per the agreement, represented COTA employees will receive a three percent wage increase each year until 2023, and can participate in an Alternative Work Schedule to promote “work-life balance.” The agreement also recognizes Juneteenth — celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery — as a paid holiday.
Other provisions of the agreement include:
- Flexibility to allow partnerships with other organizations for new, non-fixed-route service as long as it does not result in elimination of positions or wage reductions for existing employees.
- An accelerated wage progression structure for operators.
- Permitting COTA to work with other transit providers so customers can better access high capacity transit across the region.
- Improving customer service by helping operators to become Certified Travel Ambassadors though a program offered by Experience Columbus.
TWU Local 208 includes COTA operators, vehicle maintenance and facilities maintenance employees.
The contract is effective retroactively from December 28, 2020 through December 27, 2023.