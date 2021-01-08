COTA to reinstate fares beginning Jan. 11

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority says it will once again collect fares from customers beginning Jan. 11 on all fixed-route transit lines. Fares will resume Feb. 1 for COTA Mainstream and Mainstream-on-Demand.
According to a statement, the cost to ride will remain the same as it has since 2012: Monthly pass are $62; daily one-way fares are $2, plus day and 7-day passes are available. .
COTA had temporarily suspended fares in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton says the suspension came “at a time when there was no uniform guidance on how to properly protect employees and customers” from the virus.
COTA says it now has the following health safety measures in place on all buses:
- Masks are required for all customers.
- Virus-killing disinfectants and long-lasting Aegis Microbe Shield, an antimicrobial solution commonly used in the hospital and food industries, are applied to every vehicle through spraying, fogging and intense cleaning of every surface.
- All COTA vehicles employ strong ventilation systems, ensuring fresh air is circulated inside vehicles every minute.
- All fixed-route transit vehicles are temporarily limited to 20 customers. COTA//Plus and Mainstream Vehicles are limited to two customers (or more if a family unit).
- Additional vehicles are being added to support social distancing on high ridership lines.