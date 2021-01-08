COTA to reinstate fares beginning Jan. 11

Photo by: Tony Mirones Central Ohio Transit Authority prepares for 50 percent increase in rides given. On a typical day, COTA says it provides abotu 60,000 rides. On July 3 it expects to deliver an extra 30,000.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority says it will once again collect fares from customers beginning Jan. 11 on all fixed-route transit lines. Fares will resume Feb. 1 for COTA Mainstream and Mainstream-on-Demand.

According to a statement, the cost to ride will remain the same as it has since 2012: Monthly pass are $62; daily one-way fares are $2, plus day and 7-day passes are available. .

COTA had temporarily suspended fares in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton says the suspension came “at a time when there was no uniform guidance on how to properly protect employees and customers” from the virus.

COTA says it now has the following health safety measures in place on all buses: