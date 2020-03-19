COTA suspends bus fares

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority’s efforts to protect riders from coronavirus started with extensive disinfecting. Now, they’re taking it a step further with all COTA bus rides being offered for free.​

The decision was made Thursday morning in an effort to keep both drivers and passengers safe from coronavirus.

While some are staying home, many continue to go to work. Jeff Pullin with the Central Ohio Transit Authority said ​it’s important for them to see to it that their customers get to where they need to be.​ ​

“Making sure kids have access to those food centers where they’re able to pick up daily lunch and breakfasts through Columbus City Schools,” Pullin said. ​”All bus fares are free.​ ​We do that to minimize contact with everybody so our operators aren’t coming in direct contact with customers and our customers are able to practice social distancing. We are asking our customers to leave a space, leave a seat open next to them.”

COTA drivers are also telling everyone to enter and exit the bus from the back doors and not the front.​ ​

“We want to make sure everyone can keep their distance,” Pullin said.