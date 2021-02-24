COTA names first Chief Equity Officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority has named Monica Jones as its first Chief Equity Officer overseeing equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Jones is the former associate dean of students and chief diversity officer for Marietta College.

“This new leadership position at COTA will help hold our organization accountable in our
commitment to factor equity, diversity and inclusion into every decision,” said COTA
President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton.

Jones is a native of Zanesville. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology and
Master’s Degree in Higher Education from Ohio University.

“It is a privilege to join a team that understands that equity and inclusion will be the pathway for employee engagement, company confidence and talent acquisition,” Jones said.

