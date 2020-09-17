COTA increases transit services for remerging workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COTA is increasing transit services beginning, Monday, September 21.

COTA says the increase in services are to help address the needs of the remerging workforce impacted by the pandemic.

The service changes include expanding daily hours of operations, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m., according to a COTA press release.

The transit company will also be launching a ‘Bus on Demand’ service in the Northeast Franklin County area. Customers can use the COTA//Plus app to request a bus at their nearest transit stop.

