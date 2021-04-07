COTA expands free Vaccination Pass Program

Keyaira Excoe, Veronica Lopez

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is announcing four new initiatives to help central Ohioans ride for free to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Funding for the initiatives is provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The goal is to help underserved communities have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

COTA plans to increase its vaccination transportation with the following four initiatives:

  • Pass program providing 10,000+ transit passes to nearly 30 non-profit organizations to help people get to any local vaccine site.
  • Transportation to St. John Arena for this week’s mass vaccination pop-up (April 8-11) using Mainstream On-Demand, or call 614-344-4488.
  • Take COTA//Plus on-demand micro transit service to any vaccine site within the defined zones of Grove City, Westerville and South Columbus. Access online or call 614-228-1776.
  • Partnership with Columbus Stand Up – to provide door-to-door service to any vaccination site 7 days a week.

Before riding COTA to a vaccine site, customers must first have a scheduled appointment to receive a vaccine.

For more information on the initiatives, visit cota.com.

