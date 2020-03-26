COTA & Donatos deliver 1,000 Pizzas to COTA Transit Workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) teamed up with Donatos to deliver 1,000 personal pizzas to hundreds of COTA employees to celebrate their continued hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because public transportation is classified essential service, hundreds of COTA operators, vehicle maintenance technicians and customer service representatives still report to work every day during Governor Mike DeWine’s “Stay at Home” order.

COTA and Donatos’ chairwoman Jane Grote Abell and CEO Tom Krouse wanted to show their appreciation by hosting a “Social Distance” pizza party at seven COTA locations. Employees each received a personal pizza with a thank you note from Donatos and COTA.

COTA also launched a social media campaign called #COTAHeroesAtWork to recognize the hundreds of transit workers who provide daily service connecting people to health care, jobs, grocery stores and 15 Columbus City schools where children are receiving free breakfasts and lunches during this pandemic. The campaign features COTA employees holding up signs saying “Hero at Work.”