COTA awarded grant to replace diesel-powered buses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is receiving $1.89 million in grant money to replace four diesel-powered buses in favor of more environmentally friendly models.

The new buses will run on compressed natural gas in a bid to eliminate six tons of pollutants each year in eight Ohio counties, including Franklin.

The Ohio Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant Program has designated some $10 million toward the goal.

COTA is receiving $1.89 million to cover 80 percent of the cost to fund the new buses.

A total of 40 aging diesel transit buses will be replaced in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lake, Montgomery, Portage, Stark, and Summit counties.

Twenty-three of the buses will be powered by compressed natural gas, nine by propane, and eight by new cleaner diesel technology.

