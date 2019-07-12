COSI Science Festival to expand in 2020

NBC4 was proud to be the presenting media partner in 2019

Coming off of a successful 2019 COSI Science Festival, COSI has announced the dates of the 2020 COSI Science Festival along with new partner cities where events will be held.

The 2020 COSI Science Festival will take place May 6-9, 2020 and will feature more than 100 community events culminating once again with the Big Science Celebration on May 9, 2020.

Six new cities will partner with the COSI Science Festival, expanding outside Franklin County.

The new cities are: Circleville, London, Marysville, Delaware, Pickerington, and Heath.

The new cities join this year’s partner cities and neighborhoods; Bexley, Columbus, Dublin, Franklinton, Gahanna, Grandview Heights, Grove City, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, Westerville, Whitehall, and Worthington.

“COSI is overwhelmed by the support that we have received from the community for the COSI Science Festival. The 2019 Science Festival saw 110 events occur across 13 Central Ohio partner communities, taking science to the places that people of all ages live, learn and lounge.” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI. “In 2020, we look forward to expanding the COSI Science Festival beyond Franklin County, and engaging, inspiring and transforming the lives of even more Ohioans.”

Among the largest science events in Ohio history, the COSI Science Festival includes free, interactive events at Central Ohio businesses, community centers, libraries, schools, and more for the first three days of the festival and concludes with the free, day-long Big Science Celebration, outside COSI on the Scioto Peninsula featuring more than 100 STEM exhibitors with hands-on activities.

Last year, as part of an unprecedented partnership between COSI and NASA, representatives from NASA’s research centers around the country brought hands-on activities highlighting their work to the Big Science Celebration and hosted a special exhibition in COSI’s Atrium.

COTA also served as the “Official Ride Partner” offering free transportation to and from the Big Science Celebration.

Battelle initiated funding through visionary support for the COSI Science Festival with a pledge of $850,000 over three years to help get the project underway.

Battelle also served as an exhibitor at the 2019 Big Science Celebration, giving the public a chance to meet itsscientists and enjoy opportunities for families and kids to engage in interactive, exciting science activities.

COSI awarded thirteen COSI STEM Stars in honor of the festival and named them grand marshals of the 2019 COSI Science Festival.

The COSI STEM Stars were chosen by their communities as champions of STEM in their community. Awardees range from entrepreneurs to teachers to advocates.

The COSI Science Festival is made possible through generous support by Visionary Sponsor Battelle; Presenting Sponsors The Harold C. Schott Foundation and Huntington National Bank; Supporting Sponsors American Electric Power Foundation, The Columbus Foundation, and Honda; Contributing Sponsors CAS, Mount Carmel Health System, The Ohio State University, and Worthington Industries.

For more information on the COSI Science Festival visit cosiscifest.org.