COSI lunar landing event celebrates Apollo 11 anniversary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been 50 years since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon.

America is still learning about that historic day.

“When they took off, I got my driver’s license,” said Keith Wenzel.

Keith Wenzel was in high school when Apollo 11 launched and landed on the moon.

“It was amazing because in high school I did a science project on the Apollo program,” said Wenzel.

Now he gets to teach his grandchildren about the people who created that triumphant moment in American history. It’s a point in history that COSI is teaching children about through their space exhibits.

“The computing ability that they had on the Apollo 11 spacecraft now is parallel to the computing ability you have in your pocket,” said Joe Woods, Manger of Adult Engagement at COSI.

This weekend the science museum will be celebrating Apollo 11 with demonstrations like this one, how a spaceship re-enters Earth’s atmosphere after it has been in space, creating a flame upon landing.

“Neil Armstrong is an Ohioan. We are very proud of the connection that Ohio has to the space program and to the Apollo 11 anniversary as well. “

Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Event https://cosi.org/lunar-landing