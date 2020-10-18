Coshocton inmates vote with help from Board of Elections

Coshocton inmates cast their votes.

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five inmates at the Coshocton County Justice Center exercised their rights to vote today.

From an experienced voter, to one that was voting for the first time, they are having their voices heard, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Cory Bates II, Brandon Ray, Darrel (DJ) Lanham, Cristopher Wethy and Tim Grimmett participated in the democratic process.

“Don’t take your rights for granted,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Many thanks to the Board of Elections for their efforts to allow all eligible Ohioans the ability to exercise their right to vote,” the post concluded.

