Coroner releases preliminary autopsy for teen killed at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Corner has released a preliminary autopsy report for Tyler Jarrell, who died Wednesday after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

The report lists “blunt force injuries of the head, trunk and lower extremities” for his cause of death, according to Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz.

The death has been named an accident in this preliminary report.

Jarrell, of Columbus, was thrown about 50 feet and pronounced dead on the midway. The Marine Corps and school officials said Jarrell enlisted last week and was to begin basic training after his high school graduation next year.

“That was just this past Friday. Then he goes to the state fair and he is involved in this horrible tragedy. It’s just devastating,” said Capt. Gerard Lennon Jr., a naval science instructor in the Junior ROTC program at Jarrell’s high school.

Lennon said the teenager had been interested in going into the service or law enforcement for quite a while.

Jarrell’s girlfriend, Keziah Lewis, was among seven other people who were injured . She doesn’t remember the accident and has pelvis, ankle and rib injuries, her mother told The Columbus Dispatch.

Lewis, a University of Cincinnati student, underwent one surgery and faces a second.

"She kept asking for her boyfriend," Clarissa Williams said. "I had to tell her he was the one who was deceased."