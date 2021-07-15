Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 547 new cases in 24 hours

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, July 15, 2021, a total of 1,115,789 (+547) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,089 (+37) hospitalizations and 8,387 (+11) ICU admissions. Also Thursday, ODH reported that a total of 5,646,850 people — or 48.31% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,894 from the previous day.

ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,411. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Coronavirus in Ohio latest data

Ned Pettus Jr. announces retirement

Child. tax credit

Man shot in domestic dispute in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood

Steubenville Catholic Central teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery

Memorial service for Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kilvlenieks

More Local News