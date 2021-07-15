Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 547 new cases in 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, July 15, 2021, a total of 1,115,789 (+547) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,089 (+37) hospitalizations and 8,387 (+11) ICU admissions. Also Thursday, ODH reported that a total of 5,646,850 people — or 48.31% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,894 from the previous day.

ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,411. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.