Coronavirus cancels prom for high school students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The coronavirus has changed the way schools in Ohio function on a day-to-day basis.

The virus has already cancelled many Spring functions like sporting events, graduation and even prom.

This is supposed to be the time of year when high school seniors create final memories with their friends but that’s not the case for the class of 2020.

“It’s so complicated and confusing and the world isn’t fair” said Pickerington Central High School senior Ashleigh Gilligan. “Everyone else got to experience their senior year.”

Ohio schools are closed through May 1 because of COVID-19 and they could remain closed longer than that.

“I’ve been working 12 years for this and this is my last run,” Gilligan said. “This is my last year and it’s ending like this.”

Gilligan is learning from home around her family who she says has to be very cautious and mindful of social distancing because her mom has leukemia.

“It’s definitely been a huge change because we’re staying inside,” she said. “No exceptions.”

On top of the quarantine, she is experiencing a senior year unlike any other in which even prom has been cancelled.

“I bought a prom dress,” she said. “I was going to go to my prom and my friends’ prom.”

But Gilligan added there are still silver linings to the situation like messages from her teachers.

“They’re just emailing and saying, ‘Hey girl, I hope all is well, and I’m really sorry about your senior year,’ and I think that’s really nice,” she said.

Pickerington Local Schools tell NBC4 they are still considering whether or not they will have an alternative prom.