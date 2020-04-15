Consumer watchdogs warn about scams connected to coronavirus stimulus checks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While many wait for their economic impact payments, thieves could also be hoping for a cut of the money. Consumer watchdog groups are warning Americans about scams tied to coronavirus stimulus checks.

“This is kind of the perfect storm,” said Kip Morse, president of the Central Ohio Better Business Bureau. “Everybody’s at home, everybody’s a little bit anxious and there’s a lot of information that’s being downloaded to emails and text messages and social media.”

Morse explained the stimulus check itself may not be at risk, but more likely scammers will be trying to steal your personal information.

“All of the warnings we’ve given out in the past are 10-fold right now,” Morse cautioned. “That is be very careful with emails and text messages and social media claims that sound too good to be true.”

Depending on your income and family situation, you could receive up to several thousand dollars from the federal government. The economic impact payments are based on your 2019 or 2018 tax returns or your social security data. No action is necessary to receive the checks. The IRS says they will be either directly deposited into your bank account or sent through the United States Postal Service.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining other groups in warning Americans about coronavirus-related scams. He offered the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Know that you don’t have to sign up to get a stimulus payment. For most consumers, the IRS will use information from prior tax returns to calculate payment.

Don’t fall for scams claiming you need to pay money to receive your stimulus payment. The government will not ask for any upfront payment.

Watch out for anyone telling you they can get you an instant payment or speed up the process. Do not provide personal information or pay a “processing fee” to supposedly receive a quicker payment. According to the government, payments through direct deposit could go out in three weeks, but it may be longer, especially if you are expecting a paper check.

Don’t click on links or download attachments unless you have verified the source and know it is legitimate. Doing so could infect your devices with malicious software designed to steal your personal information or lock your computer until you pay a ransom.

The government will not call you asking for Social Security, credit card or bank account numbers. Also, do not disclose your PayPal information. No PayPal account is necessary to receive your stimulus payment. All payments will be through direct deposit to a bank account or paper check.

If you receive a stimulus check and it is for an odd amount of money (i.e. $1,499.50) or if it states you need to verify the check online or over the phone, it’s a scam.

You should get a paper notice in the mail a couple weeks after your payment is sent letting you know where it was sent and when. If you can’t locate the payment at that point, call the IRS at a legitimate phone number.

You can search and report scams to the BBB through its Scam Tracker and find local resources here.

The Attorney General’s Office also lists coronavirus-related resources and scams here. You can also call 800-282-0515 if you suspect unfair or deceptive business practices.

Click here to calculate the amount of money your family will receive from the economic impact payments.

The IRS recently launched an online portal to track the status of your stimulus check here.