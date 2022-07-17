COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and research at COSI to preview their new engineering kit.

This kit will be available later this summer, and teaches kids about engineering through a fun experiments like using bubbles.

To learn more about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently there, or check hours and days that they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

If you’re interested in one of the COSI Connects Kits, you can purchase them online by visiting cosi.org/connects/kits.