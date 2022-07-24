COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of Living Collections at COSI to talk about Farm Days.

Laurie brought out Spike, a silkie chicken, to talk about how chickens are closely related to dinosaurs and show how chickens can be trained by positive reinforcement, like giving them treats for the desired behavior.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

Farm Days will be on the Northwest side of the COSI building August 10-14, 2022, and is included with COSI General Admission and Memberships. Click here to learn more about Farm Days or reserve tickets.

For more information on about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently there, or check hours and days that they are open, you can visit COSI.org.