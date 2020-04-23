Congress set to replenish Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — After much debate, it appears Congress is set to replenish the paycheck protection program (PPP) giving access to grant money for small businesses to keep their employees paid during the economic shutdown.

The bill refills the paycheck protection program with more than $300 billion. The bill also adds another $75 billion for hospitals and an additional $25 billion for testing, which satisfies many Democrats, including Illinois Representative Robin Kelly.

“I support this legislation because hospitals and small businesses in our communities need relief,” Kelly said.

Republicans like Indiana Representative Greg Pence agree the money is a lifeline to small companies.

“This bill here is going to help them pass through this time while we’re waiting to beat this virus,” Pence said.

But the GOP also says the PPP should have been refilled last week and accused the Democrats of delay tactics.

“The good: democrats fought hard and won in providing more than $310 billion for small businesses,” Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, said. “The bad: it may not be enough.”

There is concern even this new funding could run out in a matter of days. The bill also doesn’t provide any additional money to state or local governments.

“Let us also remember the postal workers, the states and local government, our teachers,” Kelly said. “They need our resources also.”

Some Republicans agree that needs to be addressed but not now.

“I think that’s something we’re going to have to turn to,” Pence said. “But in the short term, we have to continue to fight the virus and make sure that we don’t hurt the property values and the property businesses.”

President Trump is expected to sign the legislation when it reaches his desk.