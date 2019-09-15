Concert honors local Holocaust victims

A music ensemble directed by NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber visited Wexner Heritage Village to perform an interactive concert at Heritage House.

Michele Bernstein, with Jewish Family Services, brought central Ohio Holocaust survivors together for the cultural arts event. Rabbi Debbie Lefton welcomed the distinguished members of the audience.

Bernstein said that Jewish Family Services’ Cafe Europa and Project ARIEL programs provide over 200 Holocaust survivors currently living in Columbus with socialization opportunities, case management, holiday packages and transportation services.

“We work closely with other community agencies, and were thrilled to be invited to see Ben Gelber and the Friday Night Live Music perform.” She said more than 30 survivors were in attendance, along with Heritage House residents, who sang along with the music.

The concert featured a blend of historical music narrative and storytelling, mixing traditional and folk (klezmer) melodies. Residents of Creekside at the Village and members of the community were also in the audience.

Ben Gelber’s ensemble formed in 2010 to make the historical music more accessible to a wide range of audiences from colleges and cultural arts programs to senior communities.