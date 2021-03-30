Con artists stole $233k from elderly Clintonville man after online threats, says report filed with police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was conned out of $233,000 after an online scammer threatened him if he didn’t pay money, according to a report filed with Columbus police.

The report, which was filed by the man’s brother and has yet to be investigated by officers, claims the 70-year-old man from Clintonville began sending money in December 2020, and continued until recently after extortion threats.

“The caller stated that while his brother was on the computer, an alert popped up which stated they have evidence he was on a child porn site, and if he didn’t send them money they would contact his employer,” the police report said.

A spokesman for Columbus Division of Police said the case could point in the direction of a Nigerian scam, however it’s too soon in the investigation to verify the validity of the claim.