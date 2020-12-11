Community rallies to help food pantry in need

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH)–For many, the winter holidays are a season of giving, and a time to give back. The Grandview Heights community is giving to a local food pantry, because it was unable to feed families due to never-before-seen demand.

“This is all we have left,” said Rev. Kate Shaner from the Hear-to-Heart Food Pantry.

She showed the few boxes of cereal and canned goods leftover from the usual food supply. Thursday afternoon the pantry was in a dire situation. That changed when the community came to action.

“These shelves, and all of that was empty yesterday. As of noon,” said Rev. Shaner while pointing to large donations from community members during a 24 hour time span.

“You would never think that in this town, in this area, that so many people would have such a big need,” said Bonnie Rodgers who lives in the area and dropped off a donation Friday morning. “It’s been such a tough year for everyone, so I’m happy to give what I can.”

The Heart-to-Heart food pantry serves more than members of the Grandview community. Anyone who needs help will receive something.

They service around 30-40 families regularly. That number has grown throughout the pandemic. That need has lead to a not seen before.

On Thursday, more than 80 families came to the food distribution, and roughly 20 had to be turned away, because the pantry ran out of food.

“I have never seen that many families. To say I was desondent, wouldn’t be strong enough,” said Rev. Shaner while trying to describe her emotions of turning families away.

Heart-to-Heart receives food from a number of local partners, including a 4,000-pound shipment every other week from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

After the normal supply ran out a Facebook post calling to arms has led to more than 2,500 pounds of donated food since.

“This is the one thing that we can focus on today, and we can feed families tomorrow,” said Cat Hiller who is a food pantry volunteer.

While the next shipment won’t come until Monday, volunteers like Hiller are working to sort through the community’s efforted donations from the past couple days.

“It’s such a great opportunity to just show up and do something,” Hillers adds.

Heart-to-Heart holds food distributions on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A special distribution will be on Saturday, December, 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.