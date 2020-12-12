Community offers support to Grandview Heights food pantry after it runs out of food

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local food pantry was forced to turn away families-in-need Thursday night after running out of food.

However, thanks to a social media post and a generous community, donations are pouring in and volunteers are stocking up supplies.

The Heart-To-Heart food pantry in Grandview knows about need, regularly providing food and other items for 30 to 40 families before the pandemic.

But Thursday, more than 80 families came to the pantry’s food distribution and nearly 20 had to be turned away because the pantry ran out of food.

“Our clients were so gracious and saying, ‘OK, that’s OK,’” said Rev. Kate Shaner of the food pantry. “But it’s not OK. It’s not OK that that many people in our community are struggling. It’s not OK that families can’t afford diapers for their children. It’s not OK that people are fearful of going places, so my heart was just broken.”

That’s when a former social worker who overheard what was happening took to social media, posting about the need on a Grandview Community Facebook page, and the community showed up.

“I think it’s wonderful and, you know, it helps people out and I wish I could do more of it,” said Steve Heavilin, who donated diapers to the pantry.

He, and many others like him, have donated more than 2,500 pounds of food, diapers, and other supplies to the pantry over the last two days.

Heart-To-Heart is also set to receive a shipment of food from several local partners on Monday, but unitl then, volunteers are working overtime to sort through the community’s generous gift.

“My wife and I have a tradition,” Heavilin said. “We don’t give each other presents, we give that away, so that’s what I’m doing. This is my wife’s Christmas present.”