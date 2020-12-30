Community leaders call for change during Silent protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Silent protestors gathered on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre’ Hill while calling for local leadership to take action.

B.R.E.A.D. co-president James Wynn says they side with Mayor Andrew Ginther but they question whether the city will improve police relations within the black community.

Black umbrellas gathered at Broad Street in the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park.

“It’s our way of showing our loss and showing our heartfelt solemn for these families,” said Noel Williams. She added, “So when people see the black umbrellas, it’s a form such as a funeral.”

Building Responsibility Equality and Dignity, also known as B.R.E.A.D. put together the silent protest calling the city to address police violence.

“Keep these senseless killings of African American men ever before the public,” said Wynn. “We don’t want them to lose consciousness of what’s going on and why something needs to change to stop it.”

Deborah Butler was there and said, “It’s really devastating, I want it to stop.”

The community still feels the loss of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre’ Hill.

B.R.E.A.D. wants to present a plan to the mayor and they’re putting together a police reform board in their own organization.

“We think it’s great that there’s a civilian review board but we’re looking at more to change the actual culture of law enforcement,” Williams.

And to the families they had this message, “We grieve. We mourn with the families. We feel their loss and we’re saddened and outraged as they are. They’re seeking justice, we’re also seeking justice for their loved ones that died senselessly.

That review board formed just under a month ago within B.R.E.A.D.

They say they feel there is no communication between the community and the police.