Community gathers for celebration of life for teen killed in Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of friends and family members gathered for a celebration of life, in honor of the one of the teenagers killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver, in Pickaway County.

Joshua Fyffe, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene of the Saturday evening crash.

Fyffe was a senior at Teays Valley High School.

“He wanted the world to know who he was,” said his mother, Stefani Schooley. “He wanted to be remembered and today that boy’s going to be remembered.”

The celebration of life began at 10 a.m., and it is scheduled to last through the night, as those grieving his loss choose to attend.

“Today is a celebration of life and I want everyone to celebrate it,” Schooley said. “He would want it to be a happy time. He would be so mad if people were here crying and not celebrating him. He would want them to remember him how he was.”

Schooley described her son as a smart, funny, and spunky teen. While sad, she is focusing on the positive impact he had on so many people.

“He’ll always be remembered,” she said. “There’s not a day that will go by that no one will not remember him.”



Vladslav Gaidai, Fyffe’s friend and the passenger in his car, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Carol Fowler, 56, was the wrong-way driver and she also died.