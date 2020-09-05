Community celebrates “Supporting Gahanna Together Day”

GAHANNA, (WCMH) — In efforts to raise the spirits of residents and business owners who have been impacted by the pandemic, the City of Gahanna celebrates “Supporting Gahanna Together Day.”

Gahanna Mayor, Laurie Jadwin says the idea was inspired by the volunteers who gave been giving back during the pandemic. She says it’s been a hard year for everyone, but she wanted to have one day where she could share the good in the community and also distract them from their everyday stresses.

She says this day is also serving as an opportunity for people to see the beauty in their community and give back through volunteer work. Such as painting the fence, cleaning up local parks, and revitalizing the Gahanna Historical Society.

“Gahanna does what it does best. We reach out and care for one another,” said Jadwin.

Another volunteer says it’s been long overdue. People are constantly busy with work, their kids, and their everyday tasks. She says she has missed seeing the community come together and share a conversation.

“They don’t know the history of Gahanna and we have some great stories, but you have to join to hear those stories,” said Kari Hawk, Vice President of Gahanna Historical Society.

This day is also serving as an opportunity to inspire the next generation.

“Everyone has an excuse to stay indoors. I feel like helping out the community with the little things help,” said volunteer, Colin Meyer.

A full list of social distancing activities can be found below:

· 9 am-12 pm – Socially distanced volunteer projects throughout the city, including litter clean up in local parks and schools, painting and work at the Gahanna Historical Society, fall planter prep (sign up at volunteergahanna.org)

· 10 am-2 pm – Friendship Kayaking (sign up at paddlegahanna.com)

· 10 am-6 pm – Chalk It Up at Creekside (professional chalk artist will be out chalking at Creekside Plaza)

· 12-4 pm – Chill Joy frozen treats at Hannah Park (free treats for first 125)

· 12-6 pm – Creekside paddle boats or kayaks (sign up at paddlegahanna.com)

· 7-8:15 pm – ProMusica Chamber Orchestra drive-in concert at Headley Park (tickets must be purchased ahead of time at promusicacolumbus.org)