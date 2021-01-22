Franklin County Common Pleas jury trials suspended until April

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas is extending the suspension of jury trials until at least April 4.

The extension applies to all civil matters, out-of-custody criminal cases, and some in-custody criminal cases.

The extension was declared due to the continued threat of COVID-19 infections. According to Court protocols developed in response to the pandemic, the Court will continue to operate with a rotating docket schedule through April 2 in order to limit the number of people passing through the courthouse.

Courtrooms A and E will continue to be utilized for alternating weeks until March 22; Courtrooms B and F will be used for alternating weeks through March 29.

The protocols allow the Court some flexibility regarding other essential court operations and functions, including operating hours, which will remain from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone entering the courthouse must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Court will issue further orders once the Court resumes normal operations, including jury trials.