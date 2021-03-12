Coming travel boom prompts TSA to hire more security officers at CMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Transportation Safety Administration is looking to fill more than 40 Transportation Security Officer positions by this summer at John Glenn International Airport.

The recruitment effort is in anticipation of a travel boom once more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the TSA, the job includes screening airline travelers and protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Columbus is one of approximately 430 airports nationwide being targeted for recruitment of full and part-time officers by the TSA.

According to a media release, starting pay for a Transportation Security Officer is $17.08 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. There’s also a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for new hires between March 14 and June 30, 2021.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans, and a retirement plan.

Job postings for CMH can be viewed for full-time and part-time TSO positions. More information on TSA’s mission can be found on the TSA website.