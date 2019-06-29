ComFest brings good music, food, and vibes to the Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ComFest 2019 has thousands of people from all over the region coming to the street fair downtown.

Many of the festivalgoers said the event — the largest volunteer-driven music and arts festival in the city — is something they look forward to every year.

According to its website, ComFest (short for Community Festival) is “a free, non-corporate yearly celebration of Columbus’ community organizations, performers, artists, and volunteers.”

For others, it means good music, good food, selling and buying art, and good vibes.

“The vibe is always happy and people always upbeat and walking around telling each other, ‘Happy ComFest,'” said Paisha Thomas.

Hundreds took to Goodale Park in the Short North for the event Saturday.

ComFest wraps up Saturday with the last acts taking their designated stages at 9 p.m. but will kick off again Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, check out the ComFest website.