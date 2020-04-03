ComFest 2020 cancelled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ComFest organizers announced its annual summer festival is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. ComFest 2020 was scheduled for June 26-28.

The Community Festival would have celebrated its 50th event in Columbus.

The Community Festival works with community groups, neighborhood residents, the city, public safety and health officials, law enforcement agencies, and private vendors to create a safe and peaceful event for our entire community.

The goals of Community Festival are to build community bridges, nurture collaboration through safe, peaceful, sustainable practices, initiate opportunities for community involvement and activism, and promote a more unified, tolerant, and equitable community.

The General Planning Committee is the main planning and governing body in the Community Festival. The committee is open to anyone.