Columbus Zoo welcomes Humboldt penguin chick

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo says a Humboldt penguin chick hatched earlier this week on Monday, its name is Charmin McSnugglebum.

Zoologist says McSnugglebum weighs 140.5 grams which less than the average weight of toilet paper, 227 grams. They also say its the biological offspring of Big Bertha (BB) and Dr. Oswald Cobblepot, who are first-time parents.

McSnugglebum sex hasn’t been revealed yet and she lives with foster penguins parents experience, Gunter and Ava.

The zoo is still temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.