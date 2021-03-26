Columbus Zoo to provide “quiet hours” for those with sensory needs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is reaching out to people with sensory issues, such as autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

On Saturday, March 27, the Zoo will observe “quiet hours” throughout the park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Zoo says the calm and relaxed atmosphere will appeal to those whose senses become overloaded by loud sounds.

Guests can visit after 2 p.m. without a reservation; the Zoo says tickets are sold out for earlier in the day.

These maps identify sensory-friendly locations to help families plan their day at the Zoo.

More information is available on the Zoo website.