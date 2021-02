COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo is offering free admission to all guests on Presidents’ Day. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Zoo representatives say dated/timed tickets are not required, but a limited number of entry tickets are available due to COVID-19 protocols. Parking remains $10.

