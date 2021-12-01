COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 for committing COVID-19 relief fraud.

Janet Jenison, 38, was convicted Wednesday in federal court of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. She pleaded guilty in July after being charged a bill of information in May.

Court documents say Jenison submitted three fraudulent applications to obtain PPP loans, created by the CARES Act, for a business registered in her maiden name. Along with these applications were false Fifth Third Bank account statements she created for her business and false tax documents.

Her sentence will also include five years of probation that includes home confinement for six months. She must also pay an additional $128,000 in restitution.