Columbus violent crime report 3/8/2021 – 3/12/2021

A look at police reports on violent crime that were filed in Columbus between March 8, 2021, and March 12, 2021.

3/9/2021

Bishop Hartley High School – Police called at 8:49 a.m. on the report of a shooting while students took a test in the gymnasium; a single gunshot came through the wall and hit a metal beam inside the gym. No one was injured.

200 block of North Stygler Rd. – Police called around 8:15 p.m. of shots fired into home. Officers found no injuries, but did find a home had been hit by bullets.

2100 block of Winslow Drive – Police called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. where they found a deceased woman inside an apartment. The autopsy on 46-year old Felecia Lane showed she died of a gunshot wound.

3/10/2021

Bruckner Rd. – Police called around 3:30 a.m. on reports of numerous shots fired. They found four houses had been struck by gunfire. No report of injuries.

2000 block of Maryland Ave. – Police called just before 6 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Found a 12-year old boy suffering from a self-inflicted accidental gunshot wound to the hand. Taken to a local hospital and expected to recover.

3/11/2021

Downtown Tabby’s Bar – police called to the scene early in the morning after a fight broke out and one person was shot. Victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

1000 block of Bucknell Rd. – officers called to a shooting around 11:53 p.m. They found a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police arrested Kesjon Green, 24, as a suspect.

1200 block of Zettler Rd. – Officers called around 1:07 a.m. on the report of a shooting. A 17-year old suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital.

1100 block of Lexington Avenue – Police called to scene around 5:50 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound; said he was shot while lying in bed. Taken to local hospital in stable condition.