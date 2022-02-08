COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Intel builds its semiconductor chip factories in New Albany, the company hopes to make central Ohio the tech hub for America’s heartland by bringing thousands of tech jobs to the area.

But right now, a small semiconductor business in Columbus says qualified talent is hard to come by.

Before Intel even breaks ground on its thousand-acre chip manufacturing campus, a chip company that employs eight people is hard at work in a single office space in Columbus’ Rev1 building.

Ohio State University research scientist Shane Smith partnered with Ph.D. candidate Ramy Tantawy to start SenseICs in 2017.

“We are electronics engineers specializing in integrated circuit design,” Smith, the company’s president, said. “Currently, we’re kind of in the research and development phase of a few key technologies that we’ve been developing for the last several years, but our plan is to take these ideas and then productize them, and then build products here in Columbus, Ohio.”

Smith and Tantawy believe their company is the only one of its kind in Columbus, filling an incredibly small niche in general, let alone in central Ohio.

“That’s a highly specialized skill that takes a really advanced degree before you can hit the ground running and actually do the work,” Smith said.

Even though SenseICs sits right next to the campus of Ohio State, which produces those advanced degrees, Tantawy said it’s hard to keep those graduates in the area.

“Unfortunately for the last — I don’t know — many decades, all these students have been leaving Ohio, going to the coasts — usually east coast — or west coast, mostly. And we don’t retain any of the staff,” said Tantawy, who serves as CEO for SenseICs.

Tantawy and Smith hope Intel’s arrival will help keep more electrical engineering talent local.

“It’s very hard for us to find someone in Columbus that has the skills that we need to do this work. And so, ten years down the line, Intel will be here. A lot of other supporting companies will be here. And so there will be a large talent base that we can tap into,” Smith said.

Tantawy, a former Intel intern, hopes others can see the advantages of living in the Columbus area, such as minimal traffic and relative affordability compared to California and other coastal hubs.

When Intel announced in January that it is coming to central Ohio, OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson said the university is expanding certain programs to get students ready to work at Intel, which also pledged $100 million toward educational partnerships with schools throughout the region to help churn out qualified workers.