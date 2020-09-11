Columbus Symphony launches websites for music education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Symphony launched new websites to educate families about music.

The Columbus Symphony announced two new, interactive web sites to promote online learning.

The group says CSOKidsKorner is a fun website for music education featuring Columbus Symphony mascot Bee-thoven as a virtual guide.

The second site, ‘SymphonicTeens’ is an informative website for teens and aspiring young musicians.

According the Columbus Symphony, each site is comprised of three areas to create an interactive and informative experience:

Learn

Via an online library of educational videos, students can learn everything from the basics of reading music to the history behind famous orchestral composers. Visitors can view online lessons or get audition tips from a Columbus Symphony musician. Both sites offer the “Columbus Symphony Recommends” page which lists Columbus Symphony concerts featuring their favorite instrument.

Play/Perform

In the CSOKidsKorner.com “Play” tab, students can review what they studied in the “Learn” tab with quizzes of varying difficulty. Coloring pages featuring various Columbus Symphony instruments, personnel, and Bee-thoven can be downloaded for the youngest learners. In addition, parents can sign up for “Kids Krew,” an email subscription that will alert families of upcoming CSO events and activities programmed especially for kids.

The SymphonicTeens.com “Perform” tab features information on Columbus Symphony masterclasses, music competitions, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras, and more.

Visit