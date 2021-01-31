Columbus snow crews, city schools working toward return to classes Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Not only is the city of Columbus getting ready for some more winter weather.

It’s also getting ready to send some students back to in-person school for the first time in about 10 months.

The city’s snow warriors, as they’re called, said they are going to do everything they can to make sure students can safely get to school Monday.

They are aware of how badly children want to get back in the classroom and want to help make that happen.

Most of the roads across the city were mostly wet and a lot of the snow that fell early Sunday melted with the arrival of rain during the afternoon. Snow is expected to return into the evening.

It means another busy night for Columbus for a number of reasons – night crews making the roads safe and some families preparing for the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students in 10 months.

Columbus City Schools plan to move to blended learning Monday, meaning Kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend classes at school days a week and at home three days a week.

This includes students identified with complex needs as well as those in the technical schools.

The following Monday, the district will add fourth and fifth graders to mix.

The city has about 60 crews working to keep the streets clear, and they will be focusing more crews around schools overnight.

“The snow warriors, we’ve all talked today and we want to make sure we do all we can,” said Columbus’ Division of Infrastructure Management Administrator Frank Williams. “Now we can’t control the weather, but we’ll do all we can to make sure the kids are back to school safely and the roadways are safe in the morning for them.”

Some of the side streets aren’t quite clear yet, but every road in the city appears to at least be drivable.