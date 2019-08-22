Columbus schools now cool as students return to newly air conditioned buildings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Columbus City Schools buildings now have air conditioning for the first time.

Salem Elementary School is one of those buildings.

Since 10-year-old Haydenn Martin was in the first grade the he school, she’s never experienced air conditioning inside her classroom.

“It was hot, but we tried to manage it but now it’s like really cold,” said Martin. “So, it’s fun and it helps me learn more. I’m very excited to be in fifth grade.”

Now that has changed thanks to a $125 million bond which was voted on and passed in 2016.

It’s all part of Columbus City School’s ‘Operation Fix It’ program.

64 legacy school buildings, which are older buildings that hadn’t been rebuilt, will receive improvements that range from air conditioning systems, to new roofs, and electrical upgrades.

Upgrades some teachers never experienced in their careers.

“I never had AC anywhere I went for the 17 years that I taught,” said Nicol Lowther who is a first grade teacher with Columbus City Schools.

Lowher added that these upgrades were needed to help cut out disruptions.

“They would just get really tired and want to lay their head down and complain about being hot.”

Now, they can sit, smile, and enjoy learning.

“The teachers are so happy. The students are so excited they’re kind of cold in there now they need a little a jacket. We’re going to have a lot of learning, a lot of fun with this new air. I love it.”

The improvements to the 64 schools should be complete by the 2022 school year.