Columbus residents granted May 17 tax filing deadline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus residents will have one extra month to file their income taxes this year. The announcement came Wednesday in the wake of the May 17 deadline set for federal and Ohio state taxes.

City Auditor Megan Kilgore announced the extension Wednesday for City of Columbus residents whom, she said, will get the extension automatically without having to file any additional forms.

Traditionally, all government taxes are due April 15.

“The extended deadline intends to provide some relief to individuals impacted by COVID-19,” Kilgore said. “We continue to see signs of the pandemic ending as more and more of our family, friends and neighbors get the vaccine, however, this deadline extension is a reminder that too many are still struggling.”

The extension applies to those filing individual income taxes for 2020. Those paying first quarter estimated income taxes for 2021 must still make payment by April 15.

The Ohio Division of Income Tax will post further guidelines to its website.