Columbus Public Health reminds residents to continue social distancing during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health says it’s important to continue social distancing during the Labor Day weekend.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Mysheika Roberts says it’s important to celebrate the Labor Day weekend safely to prevent spreading COVID-19 any further.

“We are at a critical point in our fight against COVID-19 and we must continue to be vigilant in order to keep our numbers moving in the right direction,” says Dr. Roberts. “Our community has done a great job to reduce the spread and we’ve seen declining case numbers thanks to their efforts. I’m asking all residents to continue to practice important mitigation efforts like wearing a mask and social distancing while they are celebrating the long holiday weekend to prevent a spike of cases after the holiday.”

Dr. Roberts advises these precautions for the holiday weekend:

· Wear a mask.

· Stay at least 6 feet apart from others.

· Avoid large groups of people.

· Celebrate with those in your household.

· Conduct activities outside if possible. Wear a mask even outside.

· Wash your hands.

· Stay home if you are sick.

For more information or to see daily cases numbers in Columbus, visit columbus.gov/coronavirus.