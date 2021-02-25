Columbus Public Health holds mobile vaccination clincs for at-risk communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Public Health is holding mobile vaccination clinics to help members of at-risk populations receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, one of those clinics was held at the Community Housing Network’s Parsons Place. The facility is for those battling homelessness and other conditions. Residents and staff are eligible for the vaccine under phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan.

“Those are vulnerable individuals who we know have increased risk because of their living arrangements, or their work arrangements, to get infected or be exposed to COVID-19, and we wanted to make sure they’re protected,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the city’s Health Commissioner.

Dr. Roberts said the purpose of the clinics is to reduce the barriers some face in getting vaccinated.

“Not everyone has the ability to come to a drive thru clinic or even come to an office setting to get the vaccine, but they need the vaccine probably more than others, and so it’s important that we meet people where they are, and find them and get them vaccinated,” she explained.

More than 30 individuals received the second dose of their vaccine, at Thursday’s clinic.

The health commissioner added her team is planning to hold clinics in lower income neighborhoods, where residents also see barriers to getting the vaccine.

“We’re working on that right now — trying to have mobile teams go to not only neighborhoods where we’ve seen high rates of cases or high mortality from this virus, but also where we’ve seen other barriers whether it’s language barriers, transportation barriers or access to care barriers,” she said. “My team’s looking at that right now, and we hope to have a few of those set up for March.”

According to Roberts, Columbus Public Health’s mobile team has gone to about 30 sites where individuals meet the state’s criteria for vaccination, since January.