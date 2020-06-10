Columbus Public Health Commissioner urges protesters to monitor themselves for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts is sharing advice for those who attended one or more of the protests during the past two weeks in Columbus.



Roberts told NBC4 that she has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the demonstrations downtown, but she added those who protested should still be cautious.



“I would say if you’ve been involved in the protests, you should really be monitoring yourself for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” Roberts explained. “If you get sick, you should definitely get tested. If you’re around someone with a compromised immune system, you might want to consider limiting your interaction with that person. So, if you do get sick, you don’t spread the virus to them.”



Roberts also said those who attended the protests may consider quarantining themselves, as well.



“If they were down there, especially for several hours and several days, I would highly recommend they limit their interactions with individuals and try to quarantine as best they can for 14 days from the last time they were there,” she said.



NBC4 spoke with Roberts outside of the Columbus Public Health headquarters, where a new, free community testing facility opened Wednesday.



The site, located at 240 Parsons Avenue, will be operated by OhioHealth, The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and Mount Carmel.



Medical professionals will be on hand to administer COVID-19 tests to individuals with symptoms.



Those wanting a test must first schedule an appointment by calling (614) 645-1519. Additional information can also be found by clicking here.



The testing facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.