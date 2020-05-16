Columbus Public Health checking patios to ensure establishments follow COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is getting ready to make sure bars and restaurants are following the rules now that outdoor dining is allowed. Only take out had been allowed for about two months as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus. On Friday, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen outdoor seating.

There are a number of rules they have to follow including having tables at least six feet apart and not allowing parties bigger than 10. Columbus Public Health (CPH) is going to have employees driving around checking to make sure restaurants are in compliance.

“This is above and beyond,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner of Columbus Public Health. “I don’t usually have sanitarians who are driving around looking but we hadn’t been in a pandemic before.”

The sanitarians will also be looking out to see if any restaurants or bars have added unapproved outdoor seating. According to CPH, repeat offenders can be punished.

“The goal is really to help make sure we keep our community healthy and safe,” Dr. Roberts said.

“That’s our number one goal here. It’s not to penalize anyone or get anyone in trouble.”

Dr. Roberts also says some of the responsibility lies with the restaurant owners or managers and the patrons themselves.

“It’s a challenge. It’s really a challenge to practice the six-feet guidance while at bar whether it’s indoor or outdoor,” she said. “They have to take some personal responsibility for their own health and think about their actions before they engage in them.”

People can file complaints with Columbus Public Health by calling 614-646-1519.

