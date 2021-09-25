Columbus police: Woman carjacked while handing out food at church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a teenage suspect they said robbed a woman who was handing out food to children in need at a local church Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman, 63, was in front of the St. Dominic Church on the 400 block of North 20th Avenue at approximately 4:20 p.m. handing out food in backpacks to children.

As the woman opened her car door, the suspect walked up to her, brandishing a handgun, and demanded her car keys.

The woman was surprised and the suspect fired a shot into the air and said, “I’m serious,” before taking the keys, getting into the car, and driving off toward Atcheson Street, police said.

Officers found a shell casing in the location.

The woman gave police a photo she took of the suspect as he walked around and observed her before approaching her, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.