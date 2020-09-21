Columbus Police welcome second class of police cadets

Columbus (WCMH) – For 16 weeks, 16 students will be learning about the different career opportunities within the Division of Police as a part of the second annual cadet program.

It is a 3-year paid internship program in which cadets will be rotating across different subdivisions and working alongside Division employees to help them and guide underrepresented members of the community.

Vicente Lugl is one of the applicants who was accepted into the cadet program and says it is important to meet other police officers who look like him.

“Columbus it has a pretty good Hispanic population. So, for a Hispanic officer to come up and talk to you, you know what I’m saying, and you’re a Hispanic as well, you might feel a little more comfortable,” said Lugl.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight says the program focuses on providing an umbrella for underrepresented members of the Columbus community.

As a woman, she understands and knows the importance of this program firsthand for not only women but minorities as well.

“Every law enforcement agency has always struggled to attract females,” said Knight.

Cadets from last year will also be helping the new cadets with their training. Several of the cadets from the first class are in the process for Police Academy classes in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s class makeup is 75% women and minority personnel.

